Loki Shares Sylvie Season 2 Poster

Loki Season 2 just gave Sylvie her own poster after a big return in Episode 2. Marvel Studios is in the midst of Loki's second run on Disney+ and decided to celebrate Sophia Di Martino's character. Last night saw her reunited with Tom Hiddleston's trickster god after explosive Loki Season 1 finale. Sylvie might have started a new life of sorts. But, she's back in the picture and ready to listen. In the poster, it seems the music of the 1970s might play a role for the enchantress as Loki Season 2 moves along. There are a bunch of musical selections behind her in this poster, but also a warning about being careful what you wish for.

The end of Episode 2 saw Sylvie contemplating her hard won "freedom" after seeing Loki again. She famously ended He Who Remains's reign atop the TVA and sent the institution into freewill. Now, with everything in flux, Loki asked her for help in preventing another multiversal war. Things went badly protecting the timelines and Sylvie argues the entire TVA needs to be burnt down. As she portals back to her new home in Oklahoma, she ponders the entire situation to the sounds of Janis Joplin's "Kozmic Blues." That needle drop and this poster are hints that music is probably going to play a big role in Loki Season 2.

What's Waiting For Sylvie In Season 2

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Sylvie is back in the fold for Loki Season 2, and she's going to have to help the TVA save as many people as she can. Vanity Fair actually spoke to Sophia Di Martino about the end of Season 1. Yes, He Who Remains is "gone", but that doesn't mean our favorite characters are out of the woods yet. As viewers just saw, there are members of the TVA trying to continue his work pruning timelines. In addition, this conflict is very personal for Sylvie. While she doesn't want to be directly involved, it looks like she's going to have no choice as the Loki Season 2 ramps up even further.

"She's done it and she's sort of waiting for the relief and the release and something to happen to make her feel a tiny bit better about things," di Martino told the outlet. "And it just doesn't come, and she's left questioning everything. I think [regret] definitely comes at some point. I'm sure it will, because the whole conversation that's just happened with Loki is almost like a misunderstanding. It's just a bad bit of communication in a way, and then she's left with the reality of what she's done. There's some big feels."

Want To Catch-Up On Loki Season 2?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

"Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing."

"Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

