Loki Season 2 Is the Directorial Debut for Avengers: Endgame Filmmaker

The first season of Loki was released on Disney+ back in 2021, and the entire season was helmed by Kate Herron. Now, Loki is finally back for its second season, but this time it has various directors. The first episode, "Ouroboros," was helmed by Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. The second episode, "Breaking Brad," hit Disney+ last night and marked the directorial debut of Dan Deleeuw.

Deleeuw is a VFX supervisor who worked on the effects for Iron Man 3, Captain America: The Winter Solider, Captain America Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the first season of Loki. He also served as the second unit director on Avengers: Endgame and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. On Friday, Deleeuw will be chatting with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast about his directorial debut.

Phase Zero is recording live episodes every week following Loki Season 2's new episodes on Disney+. Each week we will review, break down, and discuss the latest installment of the new Marvel series immediately after the episode's conclusion. The new episodes will be broadcast live on the Phase Zero channel on YouTube before being made available on all major podcast platforms. You can subscribe to the Phase Zero channel now and turn on notifications to make sure you don't miss the Loki Season 2 bonus episodes.

Loki Costume Designer Talks Working With New Directors:

This month, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with costume designer Christine Wada about her creations, and she revealed what it was like working with new directors for Season 2.

"I just feel like this team, even with the different directors who are so respectful of what was built in Season One, and just so collaborative, that it didn't really change it," Wada shared of her Season 2 experience. "And I think that the vision has always been really solid, and [producer] Kevin Wright has always had this incredible big-picture mind for it, and then Tom [Hiddleston] as well. So it just worked. They seamlessly folded in."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stay tuned for more updates about Loki.