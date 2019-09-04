Netflix Bringing Lost in Space Season 2 and More to New York Comic Con

Summer is winding down, so that means that it’s time for cooler temperatures, seasonal beverages — and plans for October’s New York Comic Con. On Tuesday, Netflix announced their plans for the upcoming convention, including an early look at Season 2 of Lost in Space.

The sci-fi series will be holding a panel at NYCC on Saturday, October 5th, from 2-3pm at the Javits Convention Center’s main stage. While it doesn’t state which cast members will be in attendance, it teases “an exclusive first look” at the second season and a break down of what will happen next.

The series, which features appearances from Molly Parker and Parker Posey, was officially renewed for a second season last May, but few updates were provided in the interim. Netflix’s announcement of the panel does say that the new season will debut “later this year”, which will surely give fans of the series hope.

Also on Netflix’s NYCC plans is a panel for Big Mouth, the animated series that was recently renewed for three additional seasons. The announcement promises that attendees will be able to “join Nick Kroll and cast, along with executive producers as they take on NYCC with hilarious clips and commentary from the highly-anticipated third season.” The Big Mouth panel will be held on the Main stage on Thursday, October 3rd, from 5:30-7pm.

Rounding out the schedule is an exclusive world premiere of Daybreak, an upcoming dramedy series based on Brian Ralph’s graphic novel of the same name. You can check out a description for the series below:

“High school isn’t the end of the world… until it is. In this post-apocalyptic, genre-bending series, the city of Glendale, California is populated by marauding gangs of jocks, gamers, the 4-H Club, and other fearsome tribes who are kicking a** as they fight to survive in the wake of a nuclear blast (on the night of Homecoming…ugh). Following an eclectic group of survivors, as they navigate this strange and treacherous world, DAYBREAK is part samurai saga, part endearing coming-of-age story, and part Battle Royale.”

Attending the panel will be series stars Matthew Broderick, Colin Ford, Sophie Simnett, Austin Crute, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Jeanté Godlock, Cody Kearsley and Gregory Kasyan; and executive producers Aron Eli Coleite, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson.

