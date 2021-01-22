Lost Showrunners Pay Tribute To Mira Furlan

✖

Showrunners for the hit television series LOST have paid tribute to Mira Furlan after her tragic passing. News of the Babylon 5 star’s death came through social media yesterday as both her personal account and J. Michael Straczynski’s Twitter statement. Fans from all over remembered her work on the two series and appearances on NCIS, Law & Order: LA and Spider-Man: The Animated Series. Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse both shared their tributes to Furlan on social media. She was Danielle Rousseau on the program for 20 episodes. The French scientist was on that strange island for a while before the memorable crew of Oceanic Flight 815 ever set foot on those sands. To this day, LOST maintains a cult following and is regarded as one of the shows that led into the “golden era of TV” in the late aughts.

Lindelof wrote, “Danielle Rousseau moves into the light. Rest In Peace, Mira… we are deeply grateful for all you did to protect the island.”

Cuse also shared, “Mira gifted us all with her grace, intelligence and talents. She was a vital person whose artistic gifts contributed so much to defining the mysteries of our show. She will be truly missed.”

Last night, Straczynski’s comments had everyone emotional remembering her life and career.

“Mira was a good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of Babylon 5, and we are all devastated by the news,” he said. “The cast members with whom she was especially close since the show’s end will need room to process this moment, so please be gentle if they are unresponsive for a time. We have been down this road too often, and it only gets harder.”

“If you are a fan of Mira’s work, fire up those special moments when she shook the heavens, and relive the art she brought to her work. For any actor, that is the best tribute possible: for the work to endure. As much as this is a time to grieve, it is also a time to celebrate her life and her courage,” Straczynski added. “All of our thoughts tonight will be on the memories she left behind, the dazzling light of her performances, the breadth of her talent, and the heart and love she shared with Goran, and with all of you.”

