Lost Creator Would "Love" to See Someone Reboot the Series (Exclusive)

Damon Lindelof's Watchmen earned tremendous praise in 2019, but the storyteller is no stranger to acclaimed TV series, as his series Lost was a major sensation over its six seasons. While Lindelof himself feels as though he has said everything he wanted to with the narrative and has no real interest in returning to that property, he's more aware than ever that he introduced an exciting mythology and would be excited to see what other storytellers could do with the series if a reboot of Lost was ever developed. Fans can grab Season One of Watchmen on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, June 2nd.

"Look, I never want to say never, but still, I would say that I'm no closer now than I was a decade ago to wanting to continue that story," Lindelof shared with ComicBook.com about a reboot. "It's tough because we put so much energy into ending it. Over the course of those six years, starting in Season One, I was begging the powers that be to please let us work towards an ending. We finally were able to convince them to do that about midway through the run. But I just feel like it's disingenuous and borderline hypocritical to now say like, 'Well, that wasn't really the ending-ending. I have more ideas.'"

He added, "We had such an opportunity to kind of do everything that we wanted to there. This is, again, it's another situation where, for someone who's come in and worked in the Alien-verse and the Star Trek-verse and now the Watchmen-verse, the idea that I created some original IP in Lost that someone else could come in and put their spin on, I would love to see more Lost. I'd love to see what other people would do with it. I just kind of feel like I had my crack at it and it's time for the old man to step aside and let someone else take the reins. That would be cool for there to be more Lost, but, again, I don't think it should be me."

The series launched in 2004 and, due to its engaging and mysterious storylines and the rise of social media, quickly earned a passionate following that reveled in attempting to uncover clues about its overall narrative every week, a model which countless shows have hoped to emulate in the years since its debut. Due to the complex mythology and widespread fandom, the series' conclusion left a number of fans disappointed, a similar reaction earned by HBO's Game of Thrones.

Due to the positive reactions earned by Lindelof's Watchmen, it's possible that creators would be more interested now than ever in offering their own take on a Lost reboot. Season One of Watchmen is available on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, June 2nd.

