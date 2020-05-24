Lost Actor Says He'd Be First to Sign Up for a Reboot

✖

Yesterday, May 23rd, marked 10 whole years since the series finale of Lost aired on ABC. Recently, many of the cast and creators of the series spoke to The Independent in honor of the iconic show's 10th anniversary, including Nestor Carbonell (Richard) and Henry Ian Cusick (Desmond). Since we're living in the age of reboots, the actors were inevitably asked how they would feel about returning to the series, which ran from 2004 to 2010. Cusick said it would be "really cool" to go back, and Carbonell seemed eager to return to the role that changed his career.

"I'd imagine they'd go with the island being the star, but you never know. I guess the obvious way would be Hurley and Benjamin Linus on the island. But yeah, I'd be up for it – it was a cool show and things are getting rebooted all the time,” Cusick shared.

"I'd work with Damon [Lindelof], Carlton [Cuse] and that cast any time on any project, and if they found something meaningful to do beyond what they've already created – and it would be meaningful coming from them – then I'd be the first to sign up," Carbonell added. "Lost was a gift in so many ways – it changed my life, it changed my family's life; my wife has actually written a book that she'll publish next year about the show from her point of view." He added, "To come back to it in some other incarnation would be another gift."

Evangeline Lilly (Kate) chimed in and admitted she didn't like how her character turned out: "I always thought Kate was obnoxious. Not at the beginning – at the beginning, she was kind of cool. But as the show went on, I thought she became more and more predictable," Lilly shared. "I felt that my character went from being autonomous – really having her own story, journey, and agendas – to chasing two men around the island. That irritated the sh*t out of me."

Back in March, Lilly made headlines after revealing on social media that she had decided not to self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor eventually changed her tune, but her post came around the same time that her Lost co-star, Daniel Dae Kim (Jin), had tested positive for COVID-19.

All six seasons of Lost are currently available to stream on Hulu.

