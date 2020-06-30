Netflix Reveals New Look at Lucifer's Noir Episode

It's an excellent time to be a Lucifer fan. The series will return for its fifth season in August, and we now know that there's one more season on the way. The show's fifth season includes a special episode that has the cast traveling back in time and inhabiting roles from the 1940s. The story sees Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) investigating his first case and promises to reveal new details about Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt). Netflix has released seven new photos from the episodes, showing Tom Ellis, Aimee Carcia, Lesley-Ann Brandt, and Lauren German in their black and white noir glory.

Series co-showrunner Joe Henderson also spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the episode. "Whenever you play [with] flashbacks, the question is always, 'What's the time frame that can reflect a person?' What's nice about noir is it's detective stories, but Lucifer isn't a detective yet. So what we're almost seeing, to a certain extent, is Lucifer's first case," Henderson says. "There is a case, there is a mystery to solve, but it's just more filtering our [show's] language through noir."

The first eight episodes of Lucifer's fifth season premiere on Netflix on August 21st. Check out the photos below.