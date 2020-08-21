Lucifer Season 5 Has Finally Arrived on Netflix

Lucifer Morningstar has made his highly-anticipated return to Netflix! It didn't take long after Netflix released the fourth season of Lucifer last year for fans to begin begging for the next installment. The devilishly addictive crime drama, based on the DC/Vertigo comic of the same name, found an even bigger audience when it made the move to Netflix after Season 3, and those fans are finally getting the chance to see what's next in the story. On Friday morning, Netflix finally released Lucifer Season 5.

Well, at least half of Season 5. Lucifer's fifth season was split into two different parts, with the second half being released at a later date. This has become common practice for shows on Netflix. The first eight episodes of Lucifer Season 5 were just released, with the other eight arriving soon. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, filming on the last couple of episodes still has yet to be completed.

Season 5 was initially planned to be Lucifer's last, but the creative team and Netflix changed their minds and ordered a sixth season what will act as the definitive finale.

It's also worth noting that Season 5 was only supposed to consist of 10 episodes. However, once the team began working, it was extended to 16 episodes and broken into two halves.

"When we went from 10 to 16, [at] first we were like, 'How do we do this?' But literally within three days we were like, 'How could we ever had told the story without these stories?'" said co-showrunner Joe Henderson. "This was a big one because it ended up giving us such an opportunity to explore Lucifer in an early version of himself. Also, the big fun of the Princess Bride device is, as he's telling the story, he's basically putting the characters we know and love into it. He's replacing a hard boiled detective with Chloe Decker [Lauren German], another character with Dan Espinoza [Kevin Alejandro]. The fun of it is, who Lucifer chooses to be who and what that says about how he sees them. [It's] also super fun getting to see actors play wildly different roles than we're accustomed to seeing them."

