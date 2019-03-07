‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Breaks Silence for First Time Since Luke Perry’s Death

Riverdale star KJ Apa on Thursday broke his silence on late co-star Luke Perry, who died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

In his first social media post since Perry’s death, the 21-year-old actor updated his Instagram story with Third Eye Blind song ‘The Background.’ Its lyrics include “Everything is quiet, since you’re not around, and I live in the numbness now, in the background,” and “the plans I make still have you in them.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perry played Fred Andrews, father to Apa’s Archie Andrews.

Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa on Wednesday announced the remainder of Riverdale Season Three will be dedicated to Perry’s memory.

“Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Perry’s publicist on Monday confirmed the 52-year-old former Beverly Hills, 90210 star died “surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steven Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.”

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning,” the statement continued. “No further details will be released at this time.”

Perry was honored by Aguirre-Sacasa and executive producers Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater as “a beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family” who “was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.”

The statement remembered Perry as “a father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast” who “infused the set with love and kindness.”

Production was put on hold immediately following Perry’s death. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!