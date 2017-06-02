Lynda Carter Celebrates Wonder Woman Day

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some risky choices when it comes to their line-up of DC Comics characters with their most recent decision to cancel the upcoming Batgirl movie. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav has been searching for a Kevin Feige-type executive to steer the DC Films ship for the next ten years but has yet to find the right person. With new reports claiming that they're a new Superman film with Henry Cavill in the works and that James Gunn is working on a mystery DC project fans have wondered what's up with Wonder Woman. In the same report it is revealed that Patty Jenkins is expected to hand in the script for the third Wonder Woman film very soon, and the news comes just in time for Wonder Woman Day. There have been a few actors to play Diana Prince in live-action, with the most notable being Lynda Carter. Carter took to Twitter today in celebration of Wonder Woman Day. You can check out her tweet below!

"It's been a long time since I put on the costume," Carter wrote on Twitter. "But Diana has lived in my heart ever since. Happy Wonder Woman Day. ❤️ #WonderWomanDay."

The most recent DC Comics film to hit theaters is the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. The actor recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

