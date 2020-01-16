MacGruber Series Announced for NBC’s Peacock Streaming Service

Ten years after his big screen debut, America’s most beloved hero is making his way back to the spotlight. NBCUniversal announced on Thursday that MacGruber was getting another shot to save the day, thanks to a brand new TV series on Peacock, the streaming service set to launch this year. Fans adored Will Forte‘s MacGruber character so much during his appearances on Saturday Night Live that he was ultimately given his own feature film. Very soon, the story will contine.

Forte is returning to write, executive produce, and star in the upcoming MacGruber series, reprising his beloved role. Jorma Taccone, the director and co-writer of the film, will direct, write, and executive produce the show as well. Other executive producers include Lorne Michaels, John Solomon, John Goldwyn, Andrew Singer, and Erin David.

Produced by Universal Television, MacGruber will pick up more than ten years after the events of the movie. MacGruber has been in prison during that time but is released at the beginning of the series, and he’s set on hunting down a dangerous enemy.

Here’s the official synopsis for the MacGruber series:

“After rotting in prison for over a decade, America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released. His mission: to take down a mysterious villain from his past – Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth. With the entire world in the crosshairs, MacGruber (Will Forte), Vicki and Piper must race against time to defeat the forces of evil. Only to find that evil… may be lurking within.”

There’s no telling if MacGruber co-stars Kristen Wiig will also be returning for the series, as Forte is the only confirmed cast member at this time. However, both of their characters, Vicki and Piper, are mentioned in the synopsis, so it seems as though the door is open for them to come back if they so choose.

Are you glad MacGruber is making a return? What do you hope to see in the TV series? Let us know in the comments!

NBCUniversal’s Peacock will debut in 2020. There is no release date currently set for the MacGruber series.