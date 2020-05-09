Little Richard: Magic School Bus Fans Shocked to Find Out Musician Sang Theme Song
Saturday morning, news of Little Richard's death surfaced. As Twitter began to pay respects to the late musician — one which many consider as the originator of rock and roll as we know it — one fact kept popping up. That fact? The musician was the one behind the creation of the iconic theme song for PBS' The Magic School Bus. That's right, Little Richard — real name Richard Wayne Penniman — performed "Ride on the Magic School."
Suffice to say, fans of the classic educational show quickly paid their respects, expressing a certain sense of shock that it was the famed singer and performer behind the tune.
News of Penniman's death first surfaced Saturday morning after his son Danny confirmed the news to Rolling Stone. According Rolling Stone's report, the singer died from complications in relation to bone cancer.
See what Magic School Bus fans are saying about the musician's passing below:
A Legend
RIP Little Richard the legend who gave us The Magic School Bus theme song pic.twitter.com/JMHTduHUeR— Allison the Disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) May 9, 2020
RIP
Sadly, the rock n' roll music legend Little Richard has died today at the age of 87.
While I just learned this mindblowing fact, he was the one who sang the iconic theme song to "The Magic School Bus".
Thanks for rocking our childhoods. #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/w83upiakYn— Simon A. (@BabyLamb5) May 9, 2020
Perfect
In addition to the song catalog one of may favorite Little Richard facts was that he sang the theme to the Magic School Bus show.pic.twitter.com/46csVx2vrM— Tavarris Spinks 🏳️🌈🚲🚌🗽 (@teevirus) May 9, 2020
Added Bonus
I'm sad to hear of the death of Little Richard at age 87. This man was the very definition of a music legend signing songs like Long Tall Sally and Rip It Up and influencing many other musical legends. Also, he sang the theme song to The Magic School Bus as an added bonus. pic.twitter.com/euOEcGXYLz— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) May 9, 2020
The Voice of a Childhood
Little Richard was a major part of my childhood.— Johnathan Louis Salas (@Crixus92_) May 9, 2020
From “The Magic School Bus” Theme, to The “Casper The Friendly Ghost” theme that played at the end of the 1995 film, but I’ll always remember The “Rubber Duckie” song he performed on Sesame Street.#RIPLegend #RIPLittleRichard pic.twitter.com/3vlZAZhV1m
He'll Be Missed
RIP Little Richard. I thank him for bringing to life the theme song to The Magic School Bus which is so catchy and fun. He’ll be missed very much. pic.twitter.com/EWTeXCyJgq— Alex #ActuallyAutistic #PositivityGang Klepp (@AlexanderKlepp) May 9, 2020
Today Years Old
I was today years old when I found out #LittleRichard sung the theme song to The Magic School Bus! 🥴 pic.twitter.com/o1TVEGsP9L— Top Boss, MPA (@_LatrellFloyd) May 9, 2020
Memories
When you would walk into your elementary school class and the TV is set up; You knew it was Magic School Bus time 😭🔥 RIP Little Richard pic.twitter.com/2uFostyCUJ— Zay (@AKidNamedZay) May 9, 2020
"Snap So Hard"
Just listening to the Magic School Bus Theme Song - why Lil Richard snap so hard on that?
REST IN PEACE 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿— Tony Bro (@ToneQapo) May 9, 2020
Iconic
Now whenever I think of Little Richard I think of The Magic School Bus Theme Songpic.twitter.com/Q59fTZdHmp— _X-blade (@Aiya23Dms) May 9, 2020