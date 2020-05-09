Little Richard: Magic School Bus Fans Shocked to Find Out Musician Sang Theme Song

Saturday morning, news of Little Richard's death surfaced. As Twitter began to pay respects to the late musician — one which many consider as the originator of rock and roll as we know it — one fact kept popping up. That fact? The musician was the one behind the creation of the iconic theme song for PBS' The Magic School Bus. That's right, Little Richard — real name Richard Wayne Penniman — performed "Ride on the Magic School."

Suffice to say, fans of the classic educational show quickly paid their respects, expressing a certain sense of shock that it was the famed singer and performer behind the tune.

News of Penniman's death first surfaced Saturday morning after his son Danny confirmed the news to Rolling Stone. According Rolling Stone's report, the singer died from complications in relation to bone cancer.

See what Magic School Bus fans are saying about the musician's passing below: