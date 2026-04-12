Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’s Major Netflix Star Cameo Gets Official Explanation From Creator

Apparently, general audiences aren’t the only fans of Malcolm in the Middle—nor are they the only ones excited for its 4-episode revival run. One very big fan with a very recognizable face was more than willing to jump in for a cameo, going so far as to give a hearty “f*ck yeah” when asked if they’d be interested in an appearance after a tour of the set.

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Revealing how Finn Wolfhard (who is apparently a “big fan” of the show) came to have a cameo in one of the episodes, series creator Linwood Boomer said that it was Wolfhard’s agent who got the ball rolling. “His agent called us and said, ‘Can Finn visit the set?’ We go, ‘Sh*t, yeah.’ He loves the show, he’s such a big fan of the show, and we’re like, ‘Well, there’s a part we haven’t cast yet. Does he wanna do that? I mean, it’s a small part.’ His agent’s response to whether or not he’d want a role on Life’s Still Unfair? “F*ck yeah, he wants to do it.” And the rest was history.

Finn Wolfhard was a “Charming” Addition to the Revival

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The limited series revival, titled Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, once again brings Frankie Muniz to our screens as he reprises his role as the titular Malcolm, now a father with a family of his own. His presence is demanded at his parents’, Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), anniversary party, and Malcolm is forced to finally face his family after expertly avoiding them for years. All the while, he’s attempting to protect his daughter, Leah (Keeley Karsten), from the chaos that inherently follows them everywhere they go. And you can spot Wolfhard as the event planner Lois hires to make sure the party goes off without a hitch.

Fans are claiming that the revival is just as great as the original, perfectly tapping back into the humor that made Malcolm in the Middle so special in the first place. Between this and the new season of Scrubs, it seems that with the right idea and the right returning cast members, revivals do genuinely have their place in the current television landscape.

Wolfhard is obviously coming off the five-season run of Stranger Things, a series that easily made its way into the current cultural zeitgeist despite the lukewarm reception to its final season. Other recent projects include IT and the Ghostbusters reboot. Next, you can find him starring in Crash Land, which just premiered at SXSW last month.

Do you have a favorite moment from Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying!