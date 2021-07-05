Cancelled Series Continues to Top Netflix

Much to the dismay of TV fans around the country, NBC has opted not to bring back the mysterious Manifest for a fourth season. Despite the cancellation, however, the Manifest fanbase has grown stronger and stronger by the day. The campaigns to save Manifest are larger than ever, boosted now by the fact that the series is the most popular title on Netflix.

Manifest's first two seasons were added to Netflix right around the time it was cancelled and it instantly become one of the top shows on the entire streaming service. Now, a few weeks later, Manifest has a firm hold on Netflix's number one spot.

Even though some new originals have been added to Netflix's lineup over the past couple of weeks, Manifest remains the top option for most viewers. In fact, fans hoping to see the show renewed have been sounding off on Twitter about the Manifest's success on Netflix.

Take a look!