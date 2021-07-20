✖

The dead may rise once again. Weeks after NBC sent Manifest to the chopping block, the network may reverse its decision and opt to renew the series after all — but they're not the only ones. Word has it Netflix is now also interested in picking up the series for new episodes, despite turning a renewal down earlier this summer.

The latest reporting comes from Deadline, which suggests both NBC and Netflix are in talks with Warner Brothers TV with regards to a potential revival. As you might expect with this situation, there are a few hurdles in place both distributors are concerned with before moving on. First off, the show's cast has reportedly been released from their respective contracts with Warners TV. Should a renewal order come across the board, the production company would have to renegotiate with all actors and crew members.

Then there are international rights. Warner Brothers TV has already started dishing out international rights for Manifest when Netflix typically likes to retain distribution rights around the globe for all Netflix Originals. According to the initial reporting, that could pose a significant hurdle for the streamer in deciding whether or not to pick up more episodes.

After the show's initial cancellation, it became a worldwide phenomenon. Within days of its cancellation, the show began picking up significant steam on Netflix and quickly became one of the platform's most-watched shows ever. Now that Netflix has its own cold, hard data on how many people have streamed Manifest, it's shaping up to be a no-brainer for the platform.

Regardless of what happens, series creator Jeff Rake says he's keeping the show's spirit alive.

"Manifesters," Rake wrote in a tweet in June. "Your support is awe-inspiring. We're trying to find a way to conclude the series. Could take a week, a month, a year. But we're not giving up. You deserve an end to the story. Keep the conversation alive. If it works out, it's because of YOU."

Manifest Season One and Twoare now streaming on Netflix while Season Three can be seen on Hulu.