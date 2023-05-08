Married With Children Star Comments on Involvement With Revival

Last year, an animated revival of Married… With Children was announced with the original cast set to return and now, Christina Applegate is commenting on her involvement. Speaking with Vanity Fair (via Deadline), Applegate revealed that while she's done acting in front of the camera, she plans to lend her voice to the animated take on Kelly Bundy, the character she portrayed in the original series. Applegate most recently starred in Netflix's Dead to Me and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021.

"I can't even imagine going to set right now," Applegate said. "This is a progressive disease. I don't know if I'm going to get worse. I can do voiceover stuff because I have to support my family and keep my brain working."

She continued, addressing the revival, "I can't really say much, but all I know is that all four of us are attached to it. It's not in our hands now, so we're just kind of waiting."

Married… With Children ran on FOX from 1987 to 1997 and followed the Bundys and their life living in a Chicago suburb. The animated series is expected to see the returns of original cast members Katey Sagal, Ed O'Neill, and David Faustino in addition to Applegate. When it was announced last year, the show was being pitched to networks, though currently no additional announcements have been made. At the time of the announcement, it was reported that the series was "getting strong interest" from networks and streamers. The series is being written by Family Guy executive producer Alex Carter, who will also serve as showrunner. Sony Pictures Television, which owns and distributes the original sitcom, has been working on the new project for over a year and closed deals with the four original stars before pitching it out.

As for her revelation that she will no longer be acting in front of cameras, last year Applegate explained that she was, at that time, trying to figure out what the rest of her career would look like as she figured out what her MS would allow her to do.

"It's about finding what I'm capable of doing," she said at the time. "I'm so new in this right now. It takes time to kind of figure out this disease and figure out what's bringing on symptoms. I'm just a newbie to all of this. So, I'm trying to figure it out — and I'm also in mourning for the person who I was. I have to find a place that's as loving as my set was, where they won't think I'm a diva by saying, 'Hey, I can only work five hours.'"