King of the Hill Revival Will Feature a Time Jump

King of the Hill is one of those shows you never forget. The slice-of-life suburban comedy caught the eye of fans years ago when it introduced the world to the Hill family. Soon, Hulu will reunite the world with the clan as King of the Hill is getting a revival. Now, new details are surfacing about the project, and one star did confirm the revival will be set in the future.

The update comes from Stephen Root as the voice actor chatted with ScreenRant about King of the Hill recently. It was there the actor (Buck Strickland) said the new Hulu series will be set when Bobby is an adult, and work is well underway on the TV show.

"I think we're going to time jump in [King of the Hill] a little bit so that Bobby's going to be older, and it's going to be interesting," Root explained. "We're starting table reads in April, so I'm so looking forward to it."

As you can expect, King of the Hill fans are eager to see what the show has in store for its comeback. When the animated series closed some years ago, it did end with Bobby on a high note. The boy's love of meat helped him win Heimlich County's meat examination championship, so we'll get to see where Bobby took that momentum in this King of the Hill revival. And of course, he will not be alone.

Much of the original King of the Hill cast has signed on to the project. The voices behind Hank and Peggy Hill will return, but sadly, the fate of Luanne has been left up in the air. The character was originally voiced by Brittany Murphy who sadly passed away. At this time, Hulu has not addressed Luanne's role in the King of the Hill revival, and no new actress has been publicly announced for the role.

If you want to catch up on King of the Hill, you can always binge the original comedy on Hulu. For more details about the cult hit, you can read its official synopsis here: "Set in Texas, this animated series follows the life of propane salesman Hank Hill, who lives with his substitute teacher wife Peggy, wannabe comedian son Bobby, and naive niece Luanne. Hank has strikingly stereotypical views about God and country, and is totally repressed in the way he sees the world."

