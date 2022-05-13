Married... With Children Animated Series in the Works With Original Cast

✖

These days, it's super common for beloved sitcoms of the past to get rebooted. The Conners is still going strong on ABC and Saved by the Bell's reboot had two flawless seasons before it was tragically canceled by Peacock. Other recent reboots include iCarly, Mad About You, And Just Like That..., and more. Turns out, another classic series is coming back, but this time in a completely different format. Deadline reports that a Married... With Children animated series is coming, and the original cast is set to return.

Married... With Children ran on Fox from 1987 to 1997 and followed the Bundys and their life in a Chicago suburb. Deadline reports that the animated show will star original cast members Katey Sagal, Ed O'Neill, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino. The show is currently being pitched to networks and streamers and sources tell the outlet that it "is getting strong interest." This new spin on Married... With Children was written by Family Guy executive producer, Alex Carter, who will serve as the showrunner. Sony Pictures Television, which owns and distributes the original sitcom, has been working on the new project for over a year and closed deals with the four original stars before pitching it out.

It's currently unclear where the animated series will end up, but both Hulu and Peacock have the original Married... With Children available to stream on their sites. Married... With Children isn't the only classic sitcom that's getting the animated treatment. It was revealed back in 2020 that an animated version of Good Times was in the works for Netflix.

At the end of last year, Married... with Children's Sagal made headlines after she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. The incident was reported by TMZ and an ambulance was on-hand to transport her to the hospital for the injuries. Luckily, Sagal's injuries were not life-threatening. The driver in question stopped to assist her after the accident, and fans of the star were relieved to hear she was okay. In addition to playing Peggy Bundy, Sagal also starred in Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller. She recently made a return to broadcast television on The Conners.

Are you excited about the Married... With Children animated series? Tell us in the comments!