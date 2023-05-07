Phineas and Ferb Co-Creator Shares Revival Update

It has been too long since the world of Phineas and Ferb gave us new content. The hit animation comedy became a hit years ago when it went live, and these days, the chaotic series is a cult hit with fans of all ages. That is why Disney has given series creator Dan Povermire the green light to revive Phineas and Ferb. So of course, plenty are tuning in now that a new update on the project has gone live.

The update comes straight from Povermire on TikTok as the creator is a frequent poster on the site. After fans submitted questions about the Phineas and Ferb revival his way, Povermire opened up about the project, and it turns out the revival is working its way through pre-production.

According to the creator, Phineas and Ferb will be come back to life with "mostly writers from the original show". Not long ago, reports revealed the new series was in the writing stages, so Phineas and Ferb is coming together behind the scenes. And as for what this revival will do, Povermire confirmed some ideas with fans.

For one, the creator says the Phineas and Ferb revival will focus on its characters as kids. But of course, it might revisit their teenage years in a few episodes. When the original run of Phineas and Ferb ended, we got to check in on the pair in high school, so it would be fun to see what kind of adventures they have there. Povermire also said the team has floated the idea of an episode "Meap Me in St. Louis", so fans can look forward to that chaos.

Of course, Phineas and Ferb fans are excited to see what the show gets up to when it returns. A total of two new seasons have been ordered at Disney, so their debut will mark a milestone for Povermire. Phineas and Ferb originally wrapped in June 2015 following its premiere on the Disney Channel in February 2008. So as you can see, a lot of young adults today grew up on the summer comedy.

If you want to catch up on Phineas and Ferb, you can always find the show streaming on Disney+ as well as Hulu. For more details about the animated series, you can read its official synopsis here: "School's out for the summer, and stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb decide to make each day an adventure, from building a death-defying rollercoaster to surfing tidal waves to locating Frankenstein's brain. Meanwhile, the family's simple-minded pet platypus leads a double life as secret "Agent P" and faces off with the evil Dr. Doofenshmirtz to save the world."

What do you think about this latest update on Phineas and Ferb? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.