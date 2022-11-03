Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Cast and What to Know

It was Agatha All Along, but Agatha: Coven of Chaos won't be Agatha all alone. Originally announced as Agatha: House of Harkness, Disney+'s Coven of Chaos is a spin-off of Marvel Studios original series WandaVision. The Emmy-nominated series — about Avengers Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) living their ideal suburban lives in the seemingly idyllic Westview, New Jersey — revealed "nosy neighbor" Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) to be Agatha Harkness, an ancient witch who was pulling every evil string. As Marvel continues to conjure up cast members like Aubrey Plaza, we've gathered all the information you need to know about Coven of Chaos:

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Cast

Kathryn Hahn reprises her Emmy-nominated role as Agatha Harkness, who betrayed her coven by practicing dark magic in 1693 Salem. Last we saw her in the WandaVision series finale, Wanda Maximoff — wielding powerful chaos magic as the Scarlet Witch — stripped Agatha of her spells and trapped her in Westview as "Agnes."

Also returning from WandaVision is Emma Caulfield Ford (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Sarah Proctor, better known as the bewitched "Queen Cul-de-Sac" Dottie Jones. Newcomers joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in undisclosed roles are Aubrey Plaza (Legion, The White Lotus) and Joe Locke (Heartstopper).

What is the Agatha Harkness Show About?



Plot details remain under wraps, but insiders have described Coven of Chaos as a "dark comedy." Spinning out of WandaVision, the series is expected to have ties to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where — spoiler alert! — Scarlet Witch destroyed Agatha's Book of the Damned: the Darkhold.



"You have no idea what you've unleashed. You're gonna need me," Agatha/Agnes warned Wanda in the final moments of WandaVision. Newly christened as the Scarlet Witch, Wanda responded: "If I do, I know where to find you."

Agatha: Coven of Chaos Release Date and Filming Start



A streaming date on Disney+ has not yet been set, but the series is expected to premiere in winter 2023 on Disney+. Coven of Chaos, which will reportedly begin production under the working title "My Pretty," will start filming on December 5th, according to a listing on the Film & Television Industry Alliance.

WandaVision Spin-Offs



WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer serves as the writer and executive producer of Agatha: Coven of Chaos, with Kevin Feige producing for Marvel Studios. Also in development from Schaeffer and Marvel Studios is a Vision spin-off series titled Vision Quest, which focuses on the "White Vision" (Bettany) — a new version of the synthezoid built by S.W.O.R.D. — as he tries to regain his memory and humanity.

All episodes of Marvel's WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.