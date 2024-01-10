Marvel Unveils New Marvel Spotlight Fanfare

All five episodes of Marvel's Echo are now out into the world, and they're giving Marvel Cinematic Universe fans quite a lot to talk about. The live-action series not only makes history for being the franchise's first TV-MA project, but for being the first title under the new Marvel Spotlight banner — and it even got a new fanfare to go along with it. Mild spoilers for Marvel's Echo lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

Every episode of Echo opens with a new fanfare, as opposed to the standard Marvel Studios one. The very brief black-and-white introduction showcases the Marvel Spotlight branding, and is either accompanied by a new theme song composed by prolific composer and Werewolf by Night director Michael Giacchino, or by whatever music or sound effects is being used in the episode.

What Is Marvel Spotlight?

The Marvel Spotlight label will be used on titles that present a wider variety of stories, which don't require as much prior knowledge of the MCU. The name Marvel Spotlight originates from a Marvel Comics anthology series of the same name, which ran across the 1970s and 1980s and led to many characters' debuts. It has also been reported that Marvel's forthcoming Wonder Man series will also fall under the Marvel Spotlight banner.

"It's kind of like the comics, in that there are certain stories that tie into the continuity and really play into the overall narrative, and there's other ones that are more standalone and are character-driven like Echo is," Marvel producer Brad Winderbaum explained in a recent interview with Comicbook.com. "Really, what the Spotlight branding represents is an opportunity for people who are more casual fans who might not know what happened in the last Avengers movie to show up and kind of enjoy it on its own terms."

What Is Marvel's Echo About?

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

