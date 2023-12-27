Marvel Casts Reservation Dogs Star as a New Superhero

Marvel's latest episode of What If…? brings an actor from Reservation Dogs to the the MCU. Episode 6 of Season 2 is called "What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?" and it introduces fans to the newest Marvel Super Hero, Kahhori. She's voiced by K. Devery Jacobs, a Mohawk actress. (If you enjoy her voiced performance, she's supposed to appear in Echo coming up in a few weeks!) Jacobs brings life to the newest hero from the multiverse. Kahhori comes into contact with a subterranean lake powered by the Teseract from the Avengers movies. (In this universe, Ragnarok happened ahead of schedule and Odin cast the artifact down to Earth.

So, The Haudenosaunee Confederacy plays host to the birth of a new mighty hero. This story is set in an alternate world far before America was colonized. In fact, a large amount of the episode uses Mohawk language exclusively. Kahhori is mystified by her new powers and will have to learn how they work if she's going to save her friends and family from the oncoming threat waiting to split up their community. All throughout Jacobs plays the part well enough that some fans are already wondering if she'll appear in live-action as the character at some time down the line. For mow, check out Marvel's teaser for Kahhori's big debut down below.

Kahhori's Big Marvel Introduction

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Earlier this March, fans were shocked when Marvel revealed Kahhori to the world. This season of What If…? Isn't done layering on the surprises. But, after the news about Kahhori dropped, Marvel.com sat down with writer Ryan Little to talk about the company's work with Mohawk Nation members, including historian Doug George and language expert Cecelia King.

"It tells a remarkable story from a Native-Mohawk perspective which is truly unique and historical, and will give the viewers a new, challenging and entertaining perspective on this land's first peoples. The story is dramatic, the characters fully realized, and the action sequences are breathtaking," George explained to the site. "The episode is exceptional in another sense--it is done with the complete cooperation of the Mohawk people from dialogue to adornment."

"I had a wonderful writing mentor who worked extensively with the Indigenous community in upstate New York, and I was excited to draw on that experience to build an entirely original corner of the MCU with storylines for new Indigenous heroes written from a place of respect for past generations and optimism for future ones," Little added. "Kahhori, pronounced 'KAH-HORTI,' is a real, Wolf Clan name, meaning 'she stirs the forest' or is someone who motivates those around her. In her debut adventure, Kahhori will have to live up to her name to recruit powerful allies into the fight to save her people and change the course of history forever."

What If…? Season Rolls On

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Season 2 of Marvel's What If…? , which premieres episodes daily on Disney+ beginning on December 22nd, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with returning appearances that include Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Cate Blanchett as Hela. Devery Jacobs joins the cast as Kahhouri, a new Native American character created specifically for the show. What If...? Season 2 is directed by Bryan Andrews, and executive produced by Andrews and AC Bradley.

