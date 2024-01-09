Marvel's Echo Releases Final Kingpin Teaser

Marvel's Echo drops tonight and Marvel Studios is teasing Vincent D'Onofrio's role in the series. In a brand new teaser uploaded to social media, Kingpin looks to ignite a standoff between him and Maya. Fans of Netflix's Daredevil series have a lot to look forward to with the upcoming Disney+ show. Charlie Cox is doing flips in most of the promotional material for Echo. D'Onofrio brings that simmering rage that Netflix viewers know all too well to this new show. One of the biggest departures for Echo is being released on both Hulu and the Disney streaming platform tonight at 6pm Pacifc. So, the world will get to see the street-level drama in all its glory.

Alaqua Cox's big MCU return is a moment that a lot of fans have been waiting for. The expectation is that Echo will lead right into Daredevil: Born Again. However, the press has only seen the first three episodes of the series. So, the expectation is building online as people crowd around to see what the mature take on the Marvel Studios universe looks like. This is the first project released under the Marvel Spotlight banner.

Tonight, Maya Lopez and Kingpin return.



Witness the 5 episode event of Marvel Studios’ #Echo, streaming tonight at 9p ET/6p PT on @DisneyPlus & @Hulu.



Set your Disney+ profile to TV-MA to stream.



All episodes will be available on Hulu until April 9. pic.twitter.com/T7AhXTCxsw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 9, 2024

Shows with this branding have less connection to the overall MCU. A lot of observers complained about "too much homework" being necessary to understand some of the recent Marvel releases. Echo goes out of its way to both get newcomers up to speed. But, also to keep things focused on the title character rather than some overriding plot line. Check out the teaser below!

Vincent D'Onofrio Teases Kingpin and Maya's Relationship

(Photo: Chuck Zlotnick)

Daredevil fans have been salivating at the prospect of Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Wilson Fisk for a while. During the press tour for Echo, Comicbook.com spoke to the Kingpin actor about his role in the series. Over the course of our conversation, he describe the relationship between his character and Maya. There's a lot of history there, and it's all about to come roaring back at the most inopportune time.

"Yeah, it's a little rocky," D'Onofrio said with a smile when asked about Kingpin and Maya's relationship. "Yeah, things happen. Things are said," he added with a laugh. "It's a very intense relationship, this kind of father-daughter relationship, and her wanting to move on and her getting closer to her family, and then she gets more connected to her native ancestral history. Yeah, Fisk is not happy about it."

"I actually think it's the most interesting way to do this character, to present this character," D'Onofrio said when asked about Fisk and his initial bond with Maya. "Because he can be such a monster. But I think if we always depict him as having an intense emotional life as well, just like people do in real life, I think that always makes the character more interesting. The fact that he can turn on a dime if he needs to. And I think that makes him more dangerous and more scary."

What's Coming In Echo?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo will debut exclusively on both Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, January 9th. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.

