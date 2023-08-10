Marvel's Echo Missing From Disney's 2023 Release Calendar

Either Echo has pushed out of this year or Disney+ executives forgot the series existed, with neither case being a particularly welcome sign for fans of the character. Wednesday, The Walt Disney Company held an earnings call to discuss financial results from the company's third quarter. In an accompanying presentation deck, the series touted "Key Upcoming Shows" on both Disney+ and Hulu, and Echo found itself not listed amongst its peers.

While Lucasfilm's Ahsoka and Marvel Studios' Loki Season Two were included on the listing, Echo was omitted entirely, despite being scheduled to debut on the streamer just days after the Tom Hiddleston-starring series wraps.

Given top Disney brass typically boast about the Marvel brand as much as possible—even more so on earnings calls where stockholders are listening in with much anticipation—the omission is, at the very least, a glaring error. At most, Marvel fans would have to worry about the show being pushed to next year to give Disney+ something to air in a time where the shows now impacted by the writers' and actors' strikes were initially set to debut.

What is Marvel's Echo series about?

According to Echo producer Stephen Broussard, the series will be one of Marvel's most grounded entries yet.

"[Production on 'Echo'] is going well. It's very different. Like, talking about Werewolf by Night to this. It's a very different tonal sort of thing. I don't want to say too much because there's not a whole lot out there in the world, but it feels very grounded, it feels very spiritual in ways that feel fresh for us," he explained. "Alaqua as the lead is incredibly compelling. I'm sort of hard-pressed to think of something that it feels like outside in the broader realm of the MCU, let alone within what we've done here. So stay tuned on that really cool stuff."

Echo was once set to hit Disney+ on November 29th while Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit the service on 2024.

