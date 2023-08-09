Endeavor Boss Says It'll Be "Months, Not Days" Until Strikes are Resolved

The CEO of Hollywood's largest actor and writer management firms says it will be quite some time before the strikes are resolved.

After talks quickly broke down between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) earlier this month, one Hollywood heavyweight suggests it's going to be quite some time before either ongoing strike is going to be resolved. According to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, the strikes will likely last for "months, not days" as the industry finds itself in an unprecedented scenario.

"I've been through many strikes over my more than 35 years of representing actors, writers and creatives of all types, whose livelihoods depend upon the entertainment economy," Emanuel said on Endeavor's latest earnings call Tuesday. "Time and again, our industry has navigated change and now is no exception. As we adjust to new distribution models and technologies, there are real issues to work through and we continue to stand with our clients, advocate on their behalf and push for a resolution that protects their creative and commercial interests."

In addition to the UFC and WWE, Endeavor also owns and operates the largest entertainment management companies in Hollywood. Endeavor president Mark Shapiro went on to add that the company will soon see an uptick in revenues from its holdings in unscripted content, given there will be a rise in the programming because of no available writers.

This is a once in a generation event, so we need some time to get our arms around that and give you guys the kind of clarity and transparency you're looking for," the executive said. "Which means they see a prolonged strike, and need to fill the pipeline with something."

Why did WGA talks break down?

Now on the picket line for over 100 days, the WGA and AMPTP met last week for the first time since the strike began in May. While the WGA wants to implement rules regarding guaranteed employment for writers, it's said the AMPTP views minimum staffing levels and guaranteed weekly employment "non-starters."

"The WGA Negotiating Committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, but the studios' responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing," the WGA said earlier this year. "The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing. From their refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a 'day rate' in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession. No such deal could ever be contemplated by this membership."