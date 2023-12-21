Marc Bernardin Wrote Two of Marvel's Eyes of Wakanda Episodes

Marvel Studios' Eyes of Wakanda series has two episodes written by Marc Bernardin. The Fatman Beyond co-host explained his role on this week's podcast episode. It seems like Bernardin was sitting on the Black Panther animated series information for a while now. He actually did his work for Eyes of Wakanda during the earlier parts of the pandemic. Unfortunately for fans, Bernardin couldn't reveal anything more about the upcoming Marvel animated series. (We all understand that the MCU snipers are legion and always watching.) Check out what else he had to say down below.

"They announced the show with some footage called Eyes of Wakanda. Almost nobody knows anything about the Eyes of Wakanda," Smith began before his co-host interjected. "I do! I wrote two episodes of it. So, I know some things about Eyes of Wakanda. I can't say anything besides that or the snipers will get twitchy."

"The best part though, was that before I could talk about this at all, there was the Marvel Black Panther game that I worked on," Bernardin added. "I was like 'I did a think with Marvel' and so people were like, 'It must have been the game, right?' Yes, it must have been the game. But, no this was a pandemic gig. This was the reason why I couldn't come back for Masters of the Universe Season 2. Because, this swallowed my life for about nine months. But, I can't wait until you guys see it because it's so freaking dope."

More Animated Stories Coming

(Photo: Marvel)

With The Multiverse Saga in full-swing, the avenues for storytelling are basically endless. Variety spoke to Marvel Studios animation producer Brad Winderbaum about these show's place in the larger MCU picture. Eyes of Wakanda might serve as a similar porthole to the possibilities at the heart of this saga.

"I think what's amazing about the Multiverse Saga in particular is that you can go down so many more roads," Winderbaum explained. "We've experimented at the studio for a long time about telling stories that take place in a linear fashion, but also going back in time, and being able to show how the MCU can blossom in the past. But what the multiverse does, it allows us to look at alternate paths and other takes on the characters, which is, of course, what happens in the comic books as different artists, different writers, different storytellers work with characters. You see them expanding and growing in unforeseen, unexpected ways. And that's something that is our guiding light as we make more animated projects."

Marvel Animation Closing Out 2023

(Photo: Disney+)

Marvel animation is poised for a big year in 2024. Marvel Studios is going to get through the holidays with What If…? First with new episodes tomorrow. The company heralds the return of the animated anthology series: "With a new episode debuting nightly beginning Dec. 22, season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles."

"Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley."

