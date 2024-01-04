Marvel Series Casts DC's Blue Beetle Star Xolo Maridueña

Xolo Maridueña and more guest stars are ushering in the next phase of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. Disney Branded Television announced Thursday that the Cobra Kai star — who recently made his feature film debut as DC superhero Jaime Reyes in Blue Beetle — will lend his voice to the upcoming second season of the Marvel animated series (premiering Friday, February 2, at 8 PM ET on Disney Channel and Disney XD). Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 2 continues the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (Diamond White), a.k.a. Moon Girl, and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatascioreas), as they protect her Lower East Side neighborhood from danger.

Other announced season 2 guest stars are:

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

SungWon Cho (internet personality)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Giancarlo Esposito (Star Wars: The Mandalorian)

Andy Garcia (Expend4bles)

Arsenio Hall (Coming to America)

Ann Harada (Avenue Q)

Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister)

Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)

Carol Kane (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Alex Newell (Glee)

Edward James Olmos (Battlestar Galactica)

Parker Posey (Best in Show)

Ephraim Sykes (Broadway's Hamilton)

David Tennant (Doctor Who)

Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show)

Peter Weller (RoboCop)

Disney also debuted the Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 2 trailer, which you can watch below. The synopsis: "In the new season, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are in their element as Super Heroes; however, as Moon Girl's Super Hero-ing intertwines more with her personal life, she must decide if the cost of keeping her identity a secret is worth the toll it takes on her family."

Along with White and Tatascioreas as Luna and Devil Dinosaur, the series stars Libe Barer as Casey, Alfre Woodard as Mimi, Sasheer Zamata as Adria, Jermaine Fowler as James Jr., Gary Anthony Williams as Pops, and executive producer Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder. Disney Television Animation produces the series inspired by the Marvel comics.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 2 premieres February 2 on Disney Channel and Disney XD, with episodes streaming the next day on Disney+.