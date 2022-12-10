Marvel's Secret Invasion Star Olivia Colman Has Surprising Answer About Spoilers

When it comes to spoilers about Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, Marvel Studios is notoriously vigilant. Stories about the lengths the studio goes to keep spoilers from getting out hare numerous and include tactics such as fake scripts and scenes and more. But for Secret Invasion star Olivia Colman, it seems like the studio doesn't need to worry about Coleman giving away any details. The Academy Award winner recently told USA Today (via The Direct) that she simply doesn't remember.

"I can't give you spoilers because I can't remember," Colman, who will play Special Agent Sonya Falsworth in the upcoming series said.

While Colman couldn't divulge anything due to the apparently not remembering, she did say that she was thrilled to get to join the MCU as a Marvel fan.

"I feel slightly unfaithful to smaller films, but I am a Marvel fan," she said. "After every Marvel film [was released] I'd go to my agent, like, 'Can I be a superhero?' So, eventually I got to do a tiny bit in a Marvel [show] and I was thrilled."

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written, and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

"It looks so good," Smulders raved in an interview earlier this fall, "and it's a very different tone than I've seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see."

"It's the most depth I've been able to show of Maria Hill," Smulders continued. "That's the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you're able to really get backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee? It's not like, 'We've gotta get the bad guys! We've gotta get the thing! We've gotta save the world again!' It's like, 'Let's just have a chat, let's go for a walk.' We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters."

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ in early 2023.