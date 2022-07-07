Marvel Star Brie Larson Teases Work on New Apple TV+ Series

In recent years, Brie Larson has become a household name, thanks to performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Fast and the Furious franchises. The Oscar-winning actress is headed to another project — and she just recently revealed some adorable behind-the-scenes looks. Larson recently took to Instagram to share a series of photos that she captioned "My Lessons in Chemistry starter pack...", seemingly hinting at her work on the Apple TV+ series of the same name. Larson has been reported to be working on projects for the streaming service since 2019, including a series based on the book Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA, and was officially attached to star in and executive produce Lessons in Chemistry last year.

Based on the novel of the same name by Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott, a chemist in the 1960s who finds herself single, pregnant and fired from her lab job. She ends up taking a job hosting a home cooking show while raising her young daughter, and through her show, she encourages women to challenge the status quo. Garmus' novel was published this spring, and has already become a New York Times bestseller.

Larson's next confirmed foray into the MCU will be The Marvels, a Captain Marvel sequel that will see her teaming up with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

"When you're doing films like this, they're unlike anything else. Huge sets. Huge amounts of people on set. A lot of specialists," Larson recently told Sirius XM when speaking about The Marvels. "It's a really unique experience. I'm a huge fan of Disneyland, so to me, it feels like I get to go to my own private Disneyland every single day." She added, "They're building all of these insane worlds that no one else knows about, no one else gets to see ... You'll see it when the movie comes out, but for now, it's just mine. I'm in sets that are bigger than you can imagine right now. It's really special."

The Marvels is currently set to be released on Jul 28, 2023. Lessons in Chemistry does not currently have a release date.