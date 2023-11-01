Marvel Should Just Revive the DefendersVerse and Save Itself

As it turns out, Marvel Studios may not be having that great of a time. A new trade report broke Wednesday morning, revealing a directionless studio left wondering what its next step is after the legal troubles of the franchise's next leading man mixed with a few box office misfires to craft a foul potion. Should the trade reporting be believed, the easiest course correction is something many fans have clamored after for years, something that could right the Marvel ship in the blink of an eye. Get this: all Marvel has to do is restart the DefendersVerse, and the masses will rejoice.

From Daredevil to Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and yes, even Iron Fist, the shows a part of the DefendersVerse remain some of Marvel's most inventive storytelling yet. Far removed from anything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the tone of the DefendersVerse is one Marvel Studios has yet to replicate. It's something older audiences, the ones paying for the subscription services, desire.

It's also a tone much more budget-friendly to create. Put the multiversal shenanigans aside and craft a broody, small-scale character study. Put more effort on practical effects and martial arts and rely less on visual effects and post-production. It's that small budget charm that transformed characters like Daredevil and Jessica Jones into some of the most popular in the Marvel stable and it's that magic that's been sorely missing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the right ingredients, a revival of the DefendersVerse could be the recipe of Marvel Studios' future success. Now that the studio is changing how it does television, not everything needs an Avengers-level budget and reshot into oblivion on sound stages. Bring back the DefendersVerse and see a better MCU blossom.

