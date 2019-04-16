Disney+ Marvel Series Will Impact Future Films

The debut of Iron Man in 2008 saw the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one of the most ambitious storytelling endeavors of the century. The goal of the MCU was to create a shared universe of characters, with future films all set within the same fictional reality, ultimately allowing for characters to cross over with one another without any confusion for the audience. In 2013, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD debuted on ABC, pushing the concept even further to include the TV series. With Marvel having confirmed that new TV series would be debuting on Disney+, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the events of those series would have a bigger impact on the events of the films.

“These episodes will intersect with the movies in a very big way,” Feige shared with Variety about the new shows. “It’s a totally new form of storytelling that we get to play with and explore.”

As compared to various movies and TV series from DC Comics, Marvel has been adamant about all of their live-action projects being set in the MCU. Despite the films and TV series taking place in the same reality, the films have always been the driving forces of the narratives, with the TV series doing little more than making reference to the events of the films, which has included a handful of cameos from film actors appearing on the small screen.

Earlier this month, Disney announced that new series would debut on their streaming platform focusing on Loki, Hawkeye, Winter Soldier and Falcon, and Vision and Scarlet Witch. Additionally, these series would all star the actors who brought those characters to life for films. With Marvel Studios developing these series, Feige’s comments imply that the events of these series will have a much larger role in the overall MCU.

“It’s the first long-form narrative that Marvel Studios has done — they’ll be six episodes, eight episodes, 10 episodes with the actors from the films playing their characters,” Feige added. “They’ll be changing, evolving, growing in those event series and then those changes will be reflected in their next film appearances.”

Despite these series having a bigger impact on the overall MCU, Marvel often aims to ensure that films don’t require having seen previous stories to enjoy them as a standalone adventure, which will likely continue in the future.

Disney+ is slated to launch on November 12th.

