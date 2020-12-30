New Marvel's WandaVision TV Spot Features Romance and a Baby Crib

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally return in January with the release of WandaVision on Disney+. A new television spot reveals new footage from the shows, spotlighting Scarlet Witch's romance with Vision and showing a baby's crib, suggesting the two are expecting. This isn't the first time that promotional footage for the show has hinted at Wanda and Vision's children. Fans noticed a "B" and a "T" on the couple's refrigerator, perhaps standing for the names of their children, Billy and Thomas in the comics. Some fans are also noting that there is a teddy bear in the crib, perhaps an easter egg reference to Teddy Altman, Billy's longtime love interest and now husband.

The Marvel Comics universe later revealed that Wanda used her powers to create her children. That may be relevant to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's comments about the series more fully exploring Wanda's abilities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Here’s a new WandaVision spot that was on my tv a few minutes ago featuring one of the twins beds!! #wandavision pic.twitter.com/F2pfOQ0jJF — Young Avengers News (@YAvengersNews) December 30, 2020

"If you look at the Infinity Saga, I don't think any single person has gone through more pain and trauma than Wanda Maximoff. And no character seems to be as powerful as Wanda Maximoff. And no character has a power-set that is as ill-defined and unexplored as Wanda Maximoff," Feige told Empire Magazine. "So it seemed exploring that would be worthwhile post-Endgame. Who else is aware of that power? Where did it come from? Did the Mind Stone unlock it?"

The show is also born from a reverence for classic television. Feige said, "I loved TV, and watched far too much The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Love Lucy and Bewitched and everything. We go up to the Modern Family and The Office style. The talk-to-the-camera, shaky-camera, documentary style."

Elizabeth Olsen returns as Scarlet Witch in the series, reuniting with Paul Bettany as Wanda's android love, Vision, who died in Avengers: Infinity War. In January, Bettany suggested WandaVision is unlike anything else Marvel Studios has produced.

"I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," Bettany told IMDb. "It's beautifully written ... and it is f-cking bonkers. I mean, it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer ... they'll get much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision premieres on Disney+ on January 15th.