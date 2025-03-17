X-Men ’97 Star Makes Surprising Season 3 Announcement (But Where Is Season 2?)

One of the stars of X-Men ’97 has indicated when they’ll be stepping back into the booth to record their lines for Season 3. X-Men ’97 took fandom by storm when it premiered on Disney+ last year. The first season of X-Men ’97 was filled with twists, turns, and plenty of drama, offering something for new fans and those returning from the X-Men animated series of the ’90s. We already know that we’re getting X-Men ’97 Season 2 with the tease of an all-new team and even more villains, and Season 3 is already gearing up to start recording voice lines.

X-Men ’97 star Lenore Zann, who voices Rogue in the animated series, revealed that she’s going into the booth next week to start recording voice lines. “I’m about to start to go into the studio next week to start on Season 3, so I’ve got lots to look forward to,” Zann told Collider at a panel during last week’s Indiana Comic Convention. That may seem pretty soon for work on Season 3 to be beginning, but when you factor in how much lead time animated projects need, then it makes sense for Marvel Animation to at least start getting voice lines from its X-Men ’97 cast.

Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, recently gave a disappointing update on Season 2 of X-Men ’97. “Season 2 of X-Men ’97 is going to be in ’26. We’re working on it now. It’s exciting,” Winderbaum confirmed. So it appears there will be one year between Season 1 and Season 2, which isn’t totally bad in the larger scheme of things. On the animated front, 2025 has already delivered the first season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and later in the year, Marvel fans can look forward to Marvel Zombies and Eyes of Wakanda.

The delay between seasons may be attributed to former showrunner Beau DeMayo departing the series. DeMayo was fired right as X-Men ’97 was premiering for alleged misconduct, which DeMayo has denied on social media. He responded to the accusations in a lengthy video statement. “The allegations being made against me are very serious and I take them seriously. It’s why I took the time to myself these last few weeks, one, to sit with my legal team and figure out how best to respond, but more importantly just sit with those I love, those closest to me, and assure them of what I will assure you now and what they already knew these allegations of egregious misconduct are false,” DeMayo said.

He continued, “The rumors being spread around me online are lies and they are offensive but more concerning is that a smear can be designed to discredit my credibility in order to cover up egregious prejudicial misconduct stretching from select crew members on X-Men ’97 all the way to the top of Marvel Studios, and they’re not just trying to discredit me using incredibly misleading press releases, but also through coordinated leaks and bot attacks as well as anonymous scoops being given to tabloid sites and podcasters.”

