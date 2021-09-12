Marvel’s Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld and Producer on Clint and Kate’s Dynamic in Disney+ Series

Avengers: Endgame executive producer Trinh Tran is taking point on Hawkeye, where no-nonsense family man Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) trains young Avenger Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in the Marvel Studios series premiering November on Disney+. Set after the events of Endgame in Marvel’s Phase 4, Hawkeye pulls from the Matt Fraction and David Aja comic book run that teams the two archers — and Lucky, the Pizza Dog — on a bow and banter-filled adventure where the dynamic between mentor and protege is always on-target.

“The first time Jeremy and I sat down together, we were in a writers’ room surrounded by a bunch of Hawkeye comics up on the wall, all around us,” Steinfeld says in the October print issue of Entertainment Weekly. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is real. This is happening.’”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer partners with franchise veteran Renner, whose Hawkeye emerged as a father figure of sorts for a wayward Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

“There’s the family man that we’ve portrayed, a more serious character who is no-nonsense and gets through what he needs to do to accomplish the mission,” said Hawkeye producer Tran, whose Marvel credits include Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. “But here he’s pit against Kate, who is super energetic — and at times annoying. It’s putting the two of them together and seeing what comes out of that.”

Added Steinfeld, “One thing I love so much about the Fraction comics is the banter between [Clint and Kate]. Jeremy and I definitely established that on a personal level right away… [There is] a similar dynamic with him taking me under his wing and showing me the ropes and then letting me do my thing.”

Hawkeye will balance the lead role between Clint and Kate, as Tran told ComicBook in 2019: “Well, they’re both Hawkeyes in a way, right? So you want to make sure [they both have focus]. I’m always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you’re going to see a balance of both.”

Also starring Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul), Fra Fee (Les Misérables), Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs), Brian d’Arcy James (13 Reasons Why), Florence Pugh (Black Widow), and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Echo, Hawkeye premieres November 24 on Disney+.

