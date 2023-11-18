Matt Bomer Says There Are "Real" Talks About Reviving White Collar

A White Collar revival might actually happen. Speaking with TVLine, Matt Bomer, who starred in the USA Network series from 2009 to 2014, said that there has been "legitimate talk" about bringing the White Collar revival to life, though the actor cautioned that there were a lot of things that would need to happen to make the plan a reality. Talk of a revival of the fan-favorite series first surfaced in 2020.

"There has been talk," Bomer said. "It's actually very legitimate talk, it's in conversation … a lot of things need to fall into place, but there is a plan in effect, at least, so we'll see what happens."

Bomer and series creator Jeff Eastin previously discussed the possibility of bringing White Collar back during a charity reunion three years ago.

"There is nothing I would want than to be on a set with this group of people again," Bomer said at the time. "There are real conversations happening. There seems to be a lot of excitement about it."

What Is White Collar About?

White Collar aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2014 and followed Bomer's con man Neal Caffrey, who worked with FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Burke (Tim DeKay) as a criminal informant. The series also starred Willi Garson, Tiffani Thiessen, Marsha Thomason, and Sharif Atkins. Hilarie Burton was a frequent guest star. Diahann Carroll was also featured. Sadly, Garson passed away in 2021 and Bomer has addressed the challenges of bringing back White Collar without the beloved actor.

"Obviously, that's the first thing that came to my mind, but I felt that what Jeff Eastin presented to Tim and I honors what he contributed to the show and honors him as a person," Bomer said. "There's no way I would ever be involved with it again if it didn't do so. So, I think it's a way for him to, in some ways, still be a part of the show."

White Collar Isn't The Only Series Getting a New Life

White Collar isn't the only popular series getting new life. Another USA Network favorite, Suits, has seen a massive surge in popularity over recent months when it was added to Netflix over the summer and, as a result, NBCUniversal is working with series creator Aaron Korsh on a new Suits offshoot series. It's unclear exactly what that series will look like, but it's been reported that the new series is being fast-tracked and has been given a "serious commitment" from NBCUniversal. Suits ran for nine seasons and ended its original run in 2019.

Matt Bomer Has A New Series

As for Bomer, while a White Collar revival is being discussed, the actor is currently starring in Showtime's limited series, Fellow Travelers alongside Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey. Fellow Travelers stars Bomer a Hawkins Fuller, a handsome and charismatic man who maintains a financially rewarding behind-the-scenes career in politics who avoids emotional entanglements until he meets Tim Laughlin (Bailey), a young man full of idealism and religious faith. The series also stars Allison Williams, Jelani Alladin, and Noah J. Ricketts. The series spans four decades, "through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1979s, and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s."

Are you excited about a possible White Collar revival? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.