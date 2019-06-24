FX Reveals Mayans MC Season 2 Premiere Date

After debuting to fantastic ratings last fall, and keeping those ratings high throughout the entire first season, it came as no surprise that FX decided to bring back Mayans MC for a second season. The Sons of Anarchy prequel series is one of the better performers on the network, and a first season finale cliffhanger only alluded to the fact that we’d see more of the motorcycle drama in the future. Now, several months later, we know now exactly when that future will arrive.

On Monday, FX announced the premiere dates for several of its shows returning in the fall. This included American Horror Story: 1984, Mr. In-Between, Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Mayans MC. Fortunately, the latter is arriving pretty early this fall. Mayans MC Season 2 will debut on Tuesday, September 3rd at 10 pm ET.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Just like with the first season of the series, and with all of Sons of Anarchy before it, Mayans MC will occupy the popular 10 pm Tuesday time slot for FX. That franchise during that hour has become a staple for the network, and it likely won’t change any time soon.

“Mayans MC is performing fantastically, proving to be a breakout first season,” said FX original programming president Nick Grad back in October when the renewal announcement was made. “The series premiered as the highest rated cable series this year and continues to sustain a committed fan base, reflecting the talent and drive of creators Kurt Sutter and Elgin James. We couldn’t be more excited to take this ride to a second season.”

Kurt Sutter created the original Sons of Anarchy series after working with FX on The Shield, and brought on showrunner Elgin James to help him develop Mayans MC once the spinoff was greenlit.

“It still feels like a dream that Kurt took a shot on me, and that every day I get to learn from him and work with our brilliant writers, cast and crew who pour their hearts, blood, and sweat into bringing Mayans MC to life,” James said. “I’m also grateful to FX, Fox 21, and FXP for their support and faith in me. I’m excited for the fans’ response to the rest of this season and I can’t wait to get back in the writers room and get to work on season two.”

Are you excited for Mayans MC to return for its second season? Let us know in the comments!