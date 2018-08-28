Mayim Bialik Blames Donald Trump for ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Fan Theory

The Big Bang Theory will enter its final season soon, and Amy Farrah Fowler herself, Mayim Bialik, credits one particular fan theory for the show to none other than President Donald Trump.

In a new Late Late Show segment all about Fan Theories, Bialik is confronted with a theory that says Penny is not an actress or Cheesecake Factory waitress, but is instead a Russian spy tasked with stealing secret scientific research.

As for the evidence of such a theory, that is split up into three different sections. Reason number one states, “Why else would she marry Leonard & tolerate Sheldon?” Reason number two points out that “we never learn her family name and she isn’t close with them.” Finally, reason number three: “she loves vodka and sometimes flashes surprising skills.”

The theory holds no merit for Bialik, but she does have an idea of who started the theory, saying, “I know whose theory this is…President Trump!”

Other theories include one that says Amy Fowler is actually Bialik’s other character, Blossom Russo, who happens to be in witness protection. The reasons behind that theory include that Blossom’s dad had too much money for just being a piano player, and thus must have been taking money from the mafia. The theory adds that Blossom had such strong morals that she testified against him in court.

The final theory states that The Big Bang Theory is not a comedy, but instead a drama about antisocial personality disorder. Reasoning behind that include the fact that the main characters can only connect with each other, and all of them have issues with their respective families. It also says that they often need alcohol to be social in public, though that last one really only once applied to Raj, who doesn’t really need it anymore.

You can watch the full segment in the video above for Bialik’s reactions to all of the theories.

You can check out the official description of the season premiere, “The Conjugal Configuration,” episode below.

“The Conjugal Configuration” – Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon runs aground in New York, while Penny and Leonard discover they are uncomfortably similar to Amy’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler (Teller and Kathy Bates). Also, Koothrappali insults physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson and starts a Twitter war, on the 12th season premiere of THE BIG BANG THEORY, on a special night, Monday, Sept. 24 (8 – 8:30 p.m. ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Season 12 of The Big Bang Theory will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The Big Bang Theory will move to its regular time slot on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.