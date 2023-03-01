McFarlane Toys Brings Back Movie Maniacs Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

McFarlane Toys is bringing back their Movie Maniacs lineup from the late '90s and early 2000s, and they are expanding beyond horror this time around with a collection that celebrates the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. One of the highlights is the Ted Lasso figure that comes just in time for Season 3 to debut on Apple TV+, Yes, Ted Lasso airs on Apple TV+, but the show is produced by Warner Bros. Television, so the beloved character played by Jason Sudeikis is taking his place alongside other WB greats in the new Movie Maniacs lineup like Bugs Bunny (dressed as Superman), Harry Potter, and The Wicked Witch of the West.

Unfortunately, these are posed figures, meaning that they don't feature much (if any) articulation. However, they do include loads of detail along with a scenic backdrop for display and a certificate of authenticity. The Bugs Bunny Superman figure also includes an alternate hand.

When unveiling the new centennial logo for the WB 100th anniversary (which takes place on April 4th 2023), Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group noted the following:

"We're so excited to kick off the activities around this historic anniversary and share this commemorative logo with our fans and content partners around the centennial celebration of one of the world's greatest entertainment studios. Throughout Warner Bros.' history, its films and TV shows have been recognized as the gold standard of storytelling, and it was important to us to highlight the fact that telling stories that move the world is at the heart of everything we do."

What Is Season 3 of Ted Lasso About?

In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the "wonder kid," has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United. In the wake of Nate's contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt). Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway.

Ted Lasso premiers on Apple TV+ on March 15th, 2023.