Echo Creator David Mack "Shouldn't Say More" on Season 2 Plans

Echo creator David Mack says that he "shouldn't say more" about plans for Season 2 of the Disney+ series. ComicBook.com sat down with him and Vincent D'Onofrio to talk about the recent MCU release. It seems as though Mack is just hedging his bets and being careful. (This is, after all just a couple days after She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany issued some doubt around her show's continuation.) Fans have responded pretty well to Echo. So, the hope for a Season 2 is there. However, Mack isn't going to say anything to potentially screw that up in the meantime. While we talked, the comics creator made it clear that there's some passion for the character and her story behind the scenes. While Season 2 might be a ways off, you can bet you'll see Echo again sometime.

"I hope that there is more Echo, I shouldn't say more than that," Mack began. "I hope to see a Season 2. I would love to see her popping up in other TV shows and other films. I'm really grateful for what those filmmakers have put into it. And, a big shout-out to Alaqua Cox for just inhabiting this character so perfectly. Wow. I'm really impressed. Also, her cousin Darnell, who portrays young Maya Lopez. Wow. Vincent got to work with both of them right?"



Praise For Alaqua Cox As Echo

After Mack asked that question to D'Onofrio, the Kingpin actor did not shy away from heaping praise on Alaqua Cox. Her time as Maya Lopez has been added to the list of Multiverse Saga introductions that fans have really gotten behind. The Marvel Spotlight banner clearly helped the show creatives push the program where they wanted it to go tonally. But, for D'Onofrio, the straw that stirs the drink is Cox's performance. She's become more and more dialed in as Echo with every day in the role. That sounds very nice from one of the MCU's most beloved players.

"Alaqua just got better an better," the Daredevil star recalled. "Like, by the time we started shooting Echo, she's just locked in. She's really locked into that character now. She really did and she really does it well. In the series, by the last couple of episodes, she really has this ability to just really kind of make you be with her. Like some people, you have to make an effort that… like saying, 'Ok, I'll be with this character for a while.' With Alaqua, there's nothing pretentious about that. That woman. And so, she carries that into the character/."

He concluded, "So, by the end of the series, whatever you think of the series, by the end of it, you are definitely on her side and want her to win. And that's all you need when it comes to playing a superhero. That's what you need."

What Happens In Echo?

