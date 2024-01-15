MCU Characters That Deserve a Marvel Spotlight Show

Marvel's Echo is the first project released by Marvel Studios to be included in the studio's Marvel Spotlight banner. Films and television shows released under the label, while part of the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe, don't tie into the franchise's wider storytelling. Echo, as one example, features Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) and Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), two characters who previously appeared in Hawkeye, returning to further their own storylines while not connecting with the Multiverse Saga.

Over the 15 years the MCU has existed, a handful of characters have popped up that deserve their own show. We've compiled a list of a few character that should get their own Marvel Spotlight entry; some of them have appeared in projects that are definitively in the MCU while others appeared in other Marvel-adjacent projects.

Wong/Strange Academy

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Given that Wong (Benedict Wong) is the Sorcerer Supreme, it's possible he could be working on establishing the MCU's equivalency of Strange Academy, a Hogwarts-like school for the MCU's learning sorcerers. Since Wong himself isn't on the same journey that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is with incursions and the multiverse, Wong's Academy could be a relatively small-scale, melodramatic take on coming-of-age sorcery.

Dane Whitman/Black Knight

Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) only appeared in Eternals as Whitman, and not his superhero alter ego—the Black Knight, frequent Avenger and bonafide superhero. Donning the Ebony Blade, Black Knight has an illustrious history in the Marvel Comics source material, and a Marvel Spotlight series could be the perfect place to explore the character's Arthurian origins.

Ghost Rider

Ghost Rider has now appeared in live-action in two iterations: the Nicolas Cage version that appeared in two feature films, and Gabriel Luna's Robbie Reyes from Agents of SHIELD. The latter of the two was set to get his own series on Hulu, though it was ultimately canceled when corporate shuffling caused Marvel Television to fold. Ghost Rider also happens to be one of Marvel's most popular characters, with legions of fans clamoring for the character to reappear in some shape, way, or form. Now that we all know Marvel Studios is willing to release TV-MA content, tied with the Spirit of Vengeance's grounded tone, a Marvel Spotlight series is perfect for Ghost Rider to appear under.

Starring Alaqua Cox, all five episodes of Echo are now streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu. The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez, whose ruthless behavior in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward. Vincent D'Onofrio will reprise his role as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, and Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock / Daredevil. Echo will also star Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, and Jason Gavin (Blackfeet) are executive producers of Echo. Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King (Seminole), and Jennifer Booth are co-executive producers.