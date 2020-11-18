Mickey Mouse Fans Celebrate His 92nd Birthday
Today, Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 92nd birthday and fans are chiming in online to wish him well. Both Mickey and his beloved Minnie Mouse debuted in the 1928 animated short "Steamboat Willie." Disney is celebrating that anniversary by premiering Mickey Mouse's first streaming-first series, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which is now streaming on Disney+. Since his debut, Mickey has become the mascot of The Walt Disney Company and a beloved children's' icon around the world. Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the beloved character on his 92nd birthday and then go check out that new animated show.
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is from the same team that created Disney Channel's Emmy Award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts and is the first original Mickey Mouse series for Disney+. Following today's debut, two new shorts will debut every Friday starting November 27th. A total of 10 new shorts will debut in 2020, with 10 more planned for the summer of 2021.
According to the synopsis for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, "it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters."
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is streaming now on Disney+.
Disney Wouldn't Be Disney
prevnext
Happy 92th Birthday to both Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Disney wouldn’t be what it is without you too #MickeyMouse pic.twitter.com/sYec6VPs2Y— ★ Matthew Riley ★ (@Matthew54105904) November 18, 2020
The Dark Side
prevnext
Happy Birthday to the Disney Star Wars dark overlord #MickeyMouse
Together, we shall ruin the galaxy. pic.twitter.com/uA9wdzbvTC— Ruin Johnson (@RuinTheManbaby) November 18, 2020
Sexiest Mouse Alive?
prevnext
All I'm saying is this... It's awfully coincidental that #MickeyMouse and #Sexiestmanalive are trending together.... pic.twitter.com/LS6aKEXTDN— Geek Devotions (@GeekDevotions) November 18, 2020
Kindgom Hearts Badass
prevnext
Happy birthday Mickey Mouse ! 💞💜😁 forever badass and awesome #mickeymouse #disney #kingdomhearts pic.twitter.com/XtaHThdCcw— Nami Sora Yuna the Mermaid (@AmyNamisky) November 18, 2020
He Started It All
prevnext
Happy 92nd Birthday to the Mouse that started it all!! #MickeyMouse #WDW pic.twitter.com/ATIp393ZY8— Mickey Central (@Mickey_Central) November 18, 2020
Happy Birthday
prevnext
Happy 92nd Birthday Mickey & Minnie! 🎉🎈🎂 #MickeyMouse #MinnieMouse #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/4vDZJSmzdN— Rea Alanna King ❤️ (@Rea_Disney20) November 18, 2020
92 Years of Magic...
prevnext
Happy Birthday Mickey Mouse!!! Thank you for 92 years of magic!! #MickeyMouseDay #MickeysBirthday #MickeyMouse pic.twitter.com/E5n8tZJIR2— Christina A. (@MagicOnMainSt) November 18, 2020
...and Making Dreams Come True
prevnext
Happy Birthday Mickey Mouse!!! Thank you for 92 years of magic!! #MickeyMouseDay #MickeysBirthday #MickeyMouse pic.twitter.com/E5n8tZJIR2— Christina A. (@MagicOnMainSt) November 18, 2020
Oh, boy!
prevnext
Oh Boy! Happy 92nd Anniversary to Mickey and Minnie Mouse 🎉🐭🎂 #MickeyMouse #MinnieMouse #HappyBirthdayMickey #Disney pic.twitter.com/i4XJ6VZwMt— The Disney Bubble (@feeling_disney) November 18, 2020
A Icon
prev
Happy 92nd birthday to Mickey Mouse!❤️🎉✨ #MickeyMouse #HappyBirthdayMickey pic.twitter.com/VRCSLXWFLa— 🎄Kaitlyn🎅🏼 (@kananalyn) November 18, 2020