Mickey Mouse Fans Celebrate His 92nd Birthday

Today, Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 92nd birthday and fans are chiming in online to wish him well. Both Mickey and his beloved Minnie Mouse debuted in the 1928 animated short "Steamboat Willie." Disney is celebrating that anniversary by premiering Mickey Mouse's first streaming-first series, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which is now streaming on Disney+. Since his debut, Mickey has become the mascot of The Walt Disney Company and a beloved children's' icon around the world. Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the beloved character on his 92nd birthday and then go check out that new animated show.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is from the same team that created Disney Channel's Emmy Award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts and is the first original Mickey Mouse series for Disney+. Following today's debut, two new shorts will debut every Friday starting November 27th. A total of 10 new shorts will debut in 2020, with 10 more planned for the summer of 2021.

According to the synopsis for The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, "it's nothing but fun and excitement for Mickey and his best pals – Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – as they embark on their greatest adventures yet, navigating the curveballs of a wild and zany world where the magic of Disney makes the impossible possible. Each seven-minute short is filled with laugh-out-loud comedy, modern settings, timeless stories, new music and the unmistakable classic art style of the Mickey Mouse shorts. The series will include stories inspired by various lands at Disney parks and cameos by classic Disney heritage characters."

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is streaming now on Disney+.