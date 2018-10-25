‘Midnight, Texas’: How Manfred Starts Season 2

In bringing Manfred back to Midnight, Texas for its second season, Francois Arnoud is ready to go to some dark places.

In short, Manfred lost his grandmother’s ghost and took on an alarming level of demonic possessions in order to thwart Season One’s big bad. In doing so, Midnight garnered enough supernatural attention to earn itself a villainous new tourism scene in the form of a hotel. For Manfred, Season Two will be about protecting the town, his relationship, and himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We find Manfred in the beginning of season two, he’s still haunted by whatever he went through in the finale, the possession by six different demons,” Arnoud told ComicBook.com. “And you see this black goo oozing out of his ears and he’s having these nightmares that he’s hurting the ones he loves, most notably Creek and the other Midnighters, and he finds comfort in the fact that they are dreams until something in his environment indicates otherwise, that he’s actually getting out of bed at night and preparing something horrible.”

Of course, these terrifying omens and connections will take their toll on Manfred’s relationship with Creek which was already strained. “Creek went through a lot in the first season,” Arnoud said. “Her family being composed of a psychopath and a psychopath apologist. It was a lot and she’s not necessarily on board to fight them more. And she has other opportunities for higher education in Dallas… At one point I think she’s had enough and she decides to just take off and pursue other dreams. But she comes back. She comes back periodically. She asks Manfred to go with her and at one point that’s the plan until obviously something holds them back.”

While the new season will aim for something darker and sexier than before, Manfred’s personal quest will be one which calls for the question of whether or not he wants to be a hero. “Basically it poses the question, when you have that possibility of just blending in a little easier, do you choose to or, does what make you different and unique through hardships, is that part of your identity,” Arnoud said. “And I think every single one of us asks themselves that question. Particularly Manfred because he’s relatively new to Midnight so this whole idea of newfound family is new and especially when Creek goes, it’s a thought that he can entertain. Whether he decides to stay or not. But I think he’s going to stay.”

Midnight, Texas premieres its second season on Friday, October 26 at 9pm ET on NBC.