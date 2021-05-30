Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Showrunner Says Kenan Thompson Will Appear in Season 2

✖

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers might be getting Kenan Thompon back for Season 2. The end of this first salvo of episodes included a bunch of familiar faces. Showrunner Steve Brill actually spoke to TVLine about the possibility of seeing Russ Tyler next time around. But, Kenan wasn’t the only missing face from the good old days. Charlie Conway was curiously absent as well. A lot of the older fans watching were probably wondering how this whole thing came together. Let’s be real, everyone expected the old Ducks to show up in some capacity from the moment the show got announced. Now that the seal is broken, fans should probably expect the floodgates to open for even more cameos and callbacks to the films. Brill says that it’s all on the horizon. He said, “Kenan and I [talked about]… he could come in next season and do at least an episode. He said he would, so I’m going to hold him to it.”

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, series co-creator Steven Brill actually went into depth discussing the presence of the legacy Ducks.

"To be honest, I wanted, every single one of them was my mandate," Brill explained. "I wanted the entire team back. That was what we talked about in the writer's room... Wveryone who was there at the very end in Ducks three, that would have been my dream. Really, and we probably would have done it had we not had the COVID crisis, and we weren't able, literally, not able to travel everybody that we wanted, and believe it or not, everybody who did show had the quarantine for two weeks in a hotel room to do that episode. And that's asking a lot of these now 40 year olds to come up and two weeks for... It was a good script and they did get to do a lot actually, it wasn't a cameo."

He continued, "But still like Aaron Lohr is a counselor at a center for....ge's a crisis counselor, he couldn't leave his job for two weeks, as much as he wanted to. We did write for everybody, and then situations that sort of bring the number down, Justin Wong was living in Vancouver, which was nice. Josh and Keenan, Keenan was on SNL, Josh just had a baby, literally, that... Josh Jackson, so it sort of became who we saw with... I wish we could have had a few more people up though, but we really couldn't, unfortunately. But we will, we'll have everyone. Everyone's going to come back next year if we get another season."

