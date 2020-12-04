Mighty Express, Pinkalicious and Peterrific, Molly of Denali, and More Reveal Holiday Special Dates and Details

✖

It's officially the holiday season, and many of your favorite shows are ringing in the season with themed episodes full of Christmas trees, snowy adventures, holiday cheer, and yes, even appearances from Santa as a result. That goes for some of the biggest Children's shows as well, and whether your children prefer to stream on Netflix or tune into Disney Junior or PBS Kids, there's something for them to enjoy. Shows like The Mighty Express, Bluey, Pikwik Pack, Molly of Denali, and Pinkalicious and Peterrific will all have holiday specials airing later this month, and we've collected all the details on all of them in one easy place.

The Mighty Express holiday episode is available on Netflix now, while Pikwik Pack debuts a new episode on December 5th. Molly of Denali will air new episodes on Monday December 7th, Tuesday December 8th, and Wednesday December 9th, while Pinkalicious and Peterrific airs their holiday episode on the 7th. Finally Bluey will air its Christmas episode on December 11th.

You can check out all the descriptions below.

BLUEY

The Blue Heeler family will help families everywhere have a very Bluey holiday season with a special Christmas episode, premiering December 11 on Disney Junior.

The seasonal compilation episode includes a brand-new story, Christmas Swim, which will introduce audiences to two new characters, Frisky and Uncle Rad. In the debut story, Bluey gets a new teddy for Christmas and introduces him to the whole family. The family plays too rough and teddy wants to go home - until Frisky convinces him to stay!

The compilation also features fan favorites Verandah Santa and Sleepytime – perfect for families celebrating the season. In Verandah Santa, it’s Christmas and Bluey is very focused on being good to get more presents. But when a game of Verandah Santa leaves cousin Socks upset, Bluey must learn the virtue of kindness. And in Sleepytime, Bingo and Floppy have an intergalactic adventure in Bingo’s dream, while the rest of her sleep-deprived family try to navigate her non-stop night-time bedhopping.

(Photo: Netflix)

THE MIGHTY EXPRESS

Hop on the fast track to Tracksville for an all-new Christmas special that rolled onto Netflix this week - "A Mighty Christmas'. Created and executive produced by Keith Chapman, the creator behind global mega-franchises including PAW Patrol and Bob The Builder®, the special takes place on Christmas Eve when a new train, Mandy Mail, is on an extra special Mega Mission to deliver all the letters to Santa at the North Pole. But when a terrible storm rolls in, it will take all of the Mighty Express trains working together to save Christmas! This brand new holiday special is full of adventure, excitement, music and Christmas cheer!

PIKWIK PACK

Pikwik Pack, a timely new show from the animation studio behind kids' TV mega-hit Paw Patrol, follows a brave new team of unlikely heroes who don't fight baddies or any other such menace - instead, they celebrate the importance of delivery workers in serving/ helping communities and keeping everything humming. With families now relying on these essential workers even more than ever, the series is tapping into a truly universal theme. The series also refreshingly emphasizes the joy of giving (in every episode, not just at holiday time, in a Christmas special!), another concept parents everywhere can get behind. This important series has a new episode premiering on Dec 5 - Sir Tibor the Brave & Tooty Fruity Trouble

(Photo: PBS Kids)

MOLLY OF DENALI

The award-winning animated series is the first nationally-distributed children's series to feature a Native American and Alaska Native lead character. Produced by WGBH Boston, the series follows the adventures of curious and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who lives in the fictional village of Qyah, Alaska. PBS KIDS will air three new heartfelt winter-themed episodes that will help make the season brighter for kids and families including:

Spring Carnival / Tooey’s Hole-i-day Sweater – Premieres Monday, December 7 on PBS KIDS (check local listings)

Spring Carnival - Auntie Midge loves to emcee Spring Carnival, but a hurt hip takes her out of commission. With a little help from Mr. Patak, Molly and Tooey build a special way for her to get around in the snow. Alaska Native Value: Take Care of Others – You Cannot Live without Them. With help from Mr. Patak, Molly and Tooey build a special sled chair for Auntie Midge that will let her move over snow and ice, allowing the elder to participate in her favorite event.

Tooey’s Hole-i-day Sweater – Tooey’s finally outgrown an ugly, hand-me-down Christmas sweater knit by his Grandma Elizabeth. All is well until Luka accidentally takes a bite and leaves a gaping hole in the front. Can Molly and Tooey fix it before Grandma arrives for the holidays? Alaska Native Value: Accept What Life Brings, Honor Your Elders. Tooey seeks help from his dad and grandmother to help fix the hole in his Christmas sweater.

By Sled or Snowshoe / The Shortest Birthday – Premieres Tuesday, December 8 on PBS KIDS (check local listings)

By Sled or Snowshoe – Grandpa Nat and Nina are out in the field observing an active volcano when it erupts! When their camera breaks, Molly persuades Tooey and her mom to deliver a new one – and to see a real-life volcano. But getting there won’t be easy. Alaska Native Value: Persistence. With the help of Tooey, Mr. Patuk, and her parents, Molly works to deliver a replacement video camera to Nina and her grandpa at an active volcano site. She experiences several setbacks during this journey that she cannot control. However, her persistence and quick thinking allow her to keep moving forward.

The Shortest Birthday – It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday. Molly and Tooey have planned the perfect present—a trip to Qyah’s best bird-watching spot. With only a few hours of daylight and after much delay, they reach the special spot at dusk, only to encounter an extra special surprise. Alaska Native Value: Accept What Life Brings – You Cannot Control Many Things. Molly and Tooey try to take Trini on a “Birthday-Day Extravaganza” but it doesn’t go according to plan when they keep forgetting pieces of their surprise. Though the birthday surprise doesn’t end up quite as planned, they keep moving forward and end up having fun with Trini in the end.

(Photo: PBS Kids)

The Whole Mitten Kaboodle / Eagle Tale – Premieres Wednesday, December 9 on PBS KIDS (check local listings)

The Whole Mitten Kaboodle – After realizing she’s lost one of her favorite Suki mittens, Molly must retrace her steps around Qyah in order to track it down. Alaska Native Value: Seeing Connections – All Things are Related. Molly uses a flow diagram to connect her various activities throughout the day into a unified series of events in order to track down her lost mitten.

Eagle Tale – It's Father's Day and Molly has the perfect idea for a gift – a storytelling performance complete with animal masks. Trini, Tooey, and Oscar are ready and willing to perform…or they would be if Molly could get them organized! Luckily, Auntie Midge steps in with some tips and tricks for staving off this Father's Day disaster! Alaska Native Value: Honoring Your Elders – They Show You the Way in Life. Molly and friends organize a Father’s Day performance to honor their dads and thank them for all they have done for them.

(Photo: PBS Kids)

PINKALICIOUS AND PETERRIFIC

Based on the best-selling books by Victoria Kann,the Pinkalicious & Peterrific Christmas specials, Gingerbread House / Christmas Tree Trouble” premieres on PBS KIDS December 7th.

Gingerbread House – Pinkalicious and Peter build a pinkamazing gingerbread house that attracts Sarafina, a holiday fairy. But as pieces of the house begin to go missing, it’s up to Pinkalicious to find the sneaky snacker before all that’s left are crumbs.

Christmas Tree Trouble – It’s time to decorate the Pinkerton’s Christmas tree! But when the box holding the family’s ornaments breaks hours before the holiday party, it will take some creativity and pinkamagination to bring back the family’s Christmas spirit.

Live-Action Interstitial: Kids decorate for the holidays by creating snowpeople made out of socks and other art materials.

