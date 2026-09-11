Is South Park’s “America” Name Change Permanent Or Just a Season 29 Marketing Stunt?

South Park Season 29 is just days away from premiering on Comedy Central, only there will be something very different about the show when it returns. South Park has changed its name and will now be going by the title of South America. You’d have to be living under a rock not to know that the name switch is a political joke, made in response to America’s recent trend of renaming things in its name.

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It’s funny on several levels and has certainly brought attention to the fact that Season 29 of South Park is coming on September 17th. However, some fans are wondering if publicity is all that South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are after, or if there isn’t a deeper point to all this. More than that, though, fans are asking: is this change really permanent, or is it just a stunt?

South Park Has Gone Through Many Phases (This Is Just Another One)

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If you’ve watched South Park for any amount of time, you already know that the series has dipped in and out of many phases where it pretends to upend its status quo. Season 5’s finale, “Kenny Dies,” seemed to permanently kill of the character of Kenny, and much of Season 6 focused on Stan, Kyle, and Cartman auditioning other characters like Tweak or Butters as his replacement. More recently, the show had a major status quo change when Stan’s family opened “Tegridy Farms,” a cannabis farm and dispensary. That storyline started in Season 22 (2018) before becoming the show’s main focus and status quo in Season 23 (2019); it didn’t end until Season 27 (2025) and was a prominent part of the South Park specials that streamed on Paramount+ in the first half of the 2020s. There have also been plenty of smaller changes to the show, like characters actually being killed off (Chef); name, status quo, and even gender changes to characters (Token, Butters, Mr. Garrison); new characters introduced (PC Principal), they’ve done it all in 29 years! (Take that, Simpsons!)

That’s all to say: South Park does this kind of thing all the time. It could last a few episodes; it could last a season; It could depend a lot on, you know, that America part of the title, right? So, say, until 2028 or 2029?

It’s not purely a marketing stunt, as Parker and Stone are often reacting to shifts in the cultural landscape or the burning creative need to shake up their own in-universe lore. We all know why South America is happening now, and the multiple levels of wordplay are delicious. South Park may have started as a cultural sniper aiming gross parody in every direction, but times have changed, and the show has evolved.

South Park Studios

Trey Parker and Matt Stone have been clear about planting themselves in the breach of the culture wars like Gandalf standing against the Balrog. Season 27 started off with a bang of controversy: political jokes about the current administration and its media ties seemed to put South Park‘s head in a guillotine, waiting for the chop. Instead, Parker and Stone signed a massive deal with Paramount ($1.5 billion!) that seems to ensure South Park is going to keep running for quite some time.

South Park Season 29 premieres on Wednesday, September 16th on Comedy Central, and will stream on Paramount+.