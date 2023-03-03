Miley Cyrus Reuniting With Disney for Disney+ Special Event

Miley Cyrus is coming to Disney+ as a part of a brand new special. The company announced that the Hannah Montana star would be hitting the platform with an event called Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions.) As a part of her recent record promotion for Cyrus' eighth studio album, she will perform multiple tracks from the release. One of those, Flowers, has already been working itself into a bunch of fans' memories. You can check out the teaser for yourself right here. Check it out!

Cyrus Writes Letter To Hannah Montana After 15 Years

"Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity," she began. "Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the Heart. I didn't know then...that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine, but m millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove then I did in my bare hands."

"We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could give to you. But, a lot has changed since then. You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down. I couldn't have imagined when taping myself singing 'I Love Rock & Roll' against a white wall in my mom's friends kitchen in Nashville, TN the name taped in marquee style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality," Cyrus added.

The singer continued, saying: "Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true. You have all my love and utmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those 6 years was an honor. I am indeed not only to you Hannah but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity I say Thank you!"

Will you be watching the special? Let us know down in the comments!