Miley Ray Cyrus Writes Note To Hannah Montana 15 Years Later

Miley Cyrus has gone from Disney Channel sensation to music superstar over the course of her career, and for a while it seemed like she was okay with a bit of distance between where she is now and her time as Hannah Montana. Things have come full circle now, as Cyrus shared a sweet letter to the character she played 15 years ago, thanking her for changing her life and for so many unforgettable moments. Cyrus talked about all the ups, downs, tears, and laughs along the way, and shared a story about her pappy, who unfortunately passed away before the show premiered but did get to see her in a commercial for it before he passed.

Cyrus starts out by writing "Hi Hannah, It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the Heart. I didn't know then...that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine, but m millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an 'alter ego' in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove then I did in my bare hands."

"We had an equal exchange in which you provided a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could give to you. But, a lot has changed since then. You were like a rocket that flew me to the moon and never brought me back down. I couldn't have imagined when taping myself singing 'I Love Rock & Roll' against a white wall in my mom's friends kitchen in Nashville, TN the name taped in marquee style letters on the front of a first draft script would make my wildest dreams a reality," Cyrus wrote.

"You & I have been through it all together my friend. We've shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. tears & laughs. I lost my pappy, my Dad's father while on set filming an early episode of season 1. He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premiere on March 24th. He passed February 28th. He did get to see the commercial that ran during High School Musical which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime and he was a badass democratic state legislature. My heart was broken but fulfilled to know I could carry his name beside my dad's through every credit," Cyrus wrote.

She also thanked the character for everything, writing "Hannah, I hope you hear me and believe those words are true. You have all my love and utmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those 6 years was an honor. I am indeed not only to you Hannah but to any and everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty and deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity I say Thank you!"

You can read the full letter above.