Disney Reveals Full Trailer for The Crossover

Disney has revealed a full trailer for The Crossover. Hype has been building around the coming of age story adapted from Kwame Alexander's beloved book series. Josh Bell and his family are ready to make their dreams come true through a game that they all love, basketball. Jalyn Hall plays the character with Amir O'Neil playing JB. Along for the ride is Derek Luke as Chuck Bell with Sabrina Revelle in the role of Crystal Bell. Alexander and Damani Johnson are teaming for the pilot episode. George Tillman Jr. sits in the director's chair for the series as well. Other actors who will play a part in the series include Raine Bush as Vondie, Deja Monique Cruz as Maya, and Skyla I'Lece as Alexis

Here's how Disney+ describes the show, "Based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel in-verse by Kwame Alexander, "The Crossover" introduces teen brothers Josh and Jordan Bell, widely considered basketball phenoms. Through his lyrical poetry, an adult version of Josh, aka Filthy McNasty, narrates the story of he and his brother's coming of age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally pursues lifelong dreams of her own."

Basketball is the center of the story and what better way to hammer that home than teaming with King James himself. LeBron James and Maverick Carter's Springhill Company are helping executive produce The Crossover. Disney is ecstatic to have established a connection with younger athletes through stories like this one! "We're honored to bring Kwame Alexander's poignant, emotional, and poetic story to our Disney Plus audience in partnership with this outstanding group of creative talent," Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said.

Streaming Is Entering A New Era At Disney+

"Now it's time for another transformation," Disney CEO Bob Iger said during a recent earnings call, "one that rationalizes our enviable streaming business and puts it on a path to sustainable growth and profitability, while also reducing expenses to improve margins, and better positioning us to weather future disruption increased competition, and global economic challenges. We must also return creativity to the center of the company, increased accountability, improved results and ensure the quality of our content and experiences."

Will You Be Watching The Crossover? Let us know down in the comments!