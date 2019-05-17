Millions of People Could Be Taking Off Work After the Game of Thrones Finale

The big night is almost here! After years of wondering who will end up on the Iron Throne, Sunday will (hopefully) provide answers during the final episode of Game of Thrones. People across the globe will be having watch parties and/or staying up all night to dissect the episode. In fact, according to People, a new survey predicts that 10.7 million people will be calling in sick to work on Monday.

The poll, which was conducted by Workforce Institute at Kronos, suggests that millions of people will either call in sick or use a last minute vacation day on Monday, May 20th in order to recuperate from the episode.

“For those who do make it into the office, the poll suggests employees who watched the finale will arrive late, work remotely or be less productive than usual overall,” People explains.

Many fans have already taken to Twitter to prove the theory correct.

Have I booked Monday off work to sit and watching game of thrones finale Sunday night? Absolutely — Billy Hicks (@billywby_) May 14, 2019

So sad game of thrones will be over in 1 more ep 😔😔 took next Monday off work so I can stay up late and watch it live then mourn the next day for my tragic loss (still think they have ALOT to cram into 1 ep tho!?) — Sarah Rae (@SarahRaex) May 13, 2019

It’s no surprise that many people will need a day to recover considering some fan favorites could easily perish on Sunday. The last few episodes of Game of Thrones have seen an array of casualties. The deaths from this season have already included Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, Jorah Mormont, Missandei, Theon Greyjoy, Varys, The Hound, The Mountain, Lyanna Mormont, Beric Dondarrion, Melisandre, Dolorous Edd, Euron Greyjoy, Qyburn, Rhaegal, and the Night King.

The big question remains of who will live and who will end up on the Iron Throne. If you’re worried that your remaining favorites won’t make it, you’re feelings are valid. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

Will you be taking off work on Monday? Tell us in the comments!

The series finale of Game of Thrones airs Sunday night on HBO TV at 9pm EST.