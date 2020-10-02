Haunting of Bly Manor Star Would Still Love to Get His Hands on Moon Knight for Marvel

✖

Actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen's breakout role in The Haunting of Hill House in 2018 put him on a lot of audiences' radars, with his performance of the troubled Luke Crain resulting in a lot of fans hoping they could see him take on other complex characters, which included Marvel's Moon Knight. In the wake of fans asking him to play the character earlier this year, Jackson-Cohen confirmed that he was somewhat unaware of the character but appreciated the support from fans, with the actor now noting that fans have enlightened him about Marc Spector's complexities and that it sounds like an exciting opportunity he'd like to take a crack at.

"Listen, Twitter is quite the encyclopedia and I have been very fortunate that people have educated me well on Moon Knight and Marvel and the world of it," Jackson-Cohen shared with ComicBook.com. "The honest response is that I have no idea, no one has called me about this, but, again, I stand by what I said, that Moon Knight sounds like a fascinating, fascinating character, and I'd love to get my hands on that, but you just never know, do you?"

A number of rumors about the upcoming Moon Knight series have claimed it would be seeking actors of a wide range of ages, but whatever the future might hold for the project, these comments from the actor will at least excite fans that, knowing more about the character, Jackson-Cohen is more interested in taking on the opportunity, were it to arise.

Luckily, fans get to see more of Jackson-Cohen's work in the near future, as The Haunting of Bly Manor debuts on Netflix on October 9th.

In the new season, "From The Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy comes The Haunting of Bly Manor, the next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone."

Check out The Haunting of Bly Manor on October 9th and stay tuned for details on Moon Knight.

